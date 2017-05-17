Comey memo, Trump's intel. disclosure, and the dark web

Comey memo

President Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end the FBI investigation into Michael Flynn's ties with Russia and with Turkey, according to a memo written by Comey documenting their meeting, CBS News has confirmed. A source familiar with the matter says Comey wrote the memos because he "is a careful lawyer," and he knew he had to be careful with the situation.

"Apparent recklessness"

President Trump's decision to share "inappropriate" and possibly highly classified information about an ISIS plot with Russian diplomats sent shockwaves throughout Washington and beyond. While previous presidents have disclosed state secrets, Mr. Trump's disclosure was different for a couple key reasons, according to experts in presidential history and national security.

Hackers' marketplace

Many Americans know little or nothing about the "dark web," but after the biggest ransomware attack in history, we assess the risks posed by the underground marketplace where hackers can easily get their hands on ever more powerful tools to cause digital mayhem. One thing is clear: demand for those nefarious tools is on the rise.

Financial goals

A millionaire Australian property developer prompted outrage on social media by saying most millennials can't afford to buy a home because they overspend on frivolities like avocado toast. Yet the hubbub highlights a serious debate: What are the best ways, in an economically challenging era, for young people to save for the future and reach their financial goals?

Sunscreen blunders

We've all heard the warnings about skin cancer, but a new study finds that when it comes to using sunscreen, we're still making a lot of mistakes. A leading dermatologist explains how much you really need, what kinds are best, and how to avoid some of the most common pitfalls.

Fentanyl overdose

Ohio police officer Chris Green suffered an accidental fentanyl overdose after he came in contact with the deadly opioid in powder form during an arrest. Green tells CBS News he doesn't know how some of the potentially deadly powder ended up on his sweatshirt and his fingertips -- but that's all it took.

Next big thing

Gisele Bündchen spent more than half of her life at the height of the fashion world, but now the 36-year-old has retired from the runway and she's pursuing her passion; advocating for the environment. She tells CBS News about her latest partnership, and the quest for climate change solutions.

