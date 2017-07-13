Chris O’Dowd welcomes son

"Bridesmaids" star Chris O'Dowd is now a dad twice over.
O'Dowd and his wife, British TV presenter Dawn O'Porter, announced the birth of their second son, Valentine O'Porter, Wednesday.
The "Mascots" star unveiled the new tyke on Twitter, writing, "We had a baby boy last week. Woohoo! His nappy expenses are ridiculous, so this baby is going 'Cheep'. #DadJoke #Valentine."
Valentine was born on July 1, according to an Instagram post from O'Porter.
"Happy to announce I am the proud owner of this chirpy little chap," she wrote.
The couple also has a 2-year-old son named Art.