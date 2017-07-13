Chris O’Dowd welcomes son

"Bridesmaids" star Chris O'Dowd is now a dad twice over.

O'Dowd and his wife, British TV presenter Dawn O'Porter, announced the birth of their second son, Valentine O'Porter, Wednesday.

The "Mascots" star unveiled the new tyke on Twitter, writing, "We had a baby boy last week. Woohoo! His nappy expenses are ridiculous, so this baby is going 'Cheep'. #DadJoke #Valentine."

We had a baby boy last week. Woohoo! His nappy expenses are ridiculous, so this baby is going 'Cheep'. #DadJoke #Valentine pic.twitter.com/QFRR3kqoHa — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) July 12, 2017

Valentine was born on July 1, according to an Instagram post from O'Porter.

"Happy to announce I am the proud owner of this chirpy little chap," she wrote.

Happy to announce I am the proud owner of this chirpy little chap. Born July 1st, his name is Valentine O'Porter, and he is so delicious. Two sons, my goodness #soinlove A post shared by Dawn O'Porter (@hotpatooties) on Jul 12, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

The couple also has a 2-year-old son named Art.