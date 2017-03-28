By Ned Ehrbar CBS News March 28, 2017, 12:07 PM

“Cash Cab” coming back thanks to Discovery reboot

12 Photos

Ben Bailey served as the host of “Cash Cab” from 2005 to 2012. The taxi-themed game show is returning in 2017, though it is unclear who will serve as host.

Discovery

New York City residents trying to flag down a cab better bone up on their trivia, because “Cash Cab” is coming back.

Discovery Channel has announced plans to reboot the popular game show, which ran for 10 seasons between 2005 and 2012. Comedian David Steinberg will serve as executive producer, with original production company Lion USA returning to oversee the project, according to the Hollywood Reporter

The original series featured a decoy taxi driven by Ben Bailey picking up unsuspecting passengers and quizzing them on trivia for cash prizes. In the new incarnation, stars from the worlds of film, TV and comedy will take turns behind the wheel. 

The new “Cash Cab” is set to debut later this year. Norton Productions will be co-producing the series for Discovery with Lion USA. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular