Stars react to death of Carrie Fisher: "The force is dark today"

The force is dark today.

After news of Carrie Fisher’s death broke, that sentiment seemed to reverberate across social media.

Bill Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in “Star Wars” trilogy, summed up what many were feeling.

“I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!” he tweeted.

Fisher, who was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, died Tuesday, days after suffering from cardiac arrest aboard a flight. She was 60 years old.

Williams wasn’t the only “Star Wars” co-star to remember Fisher. Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, shared a photo with her and said he had “no words.”

Dave Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, tweeted his condolences, saying Fisher was “wonderful to work with.”

Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca, called Fisher “the brightest light in every room.”

“I will miss her dearly,” he said.

Anthony Daniels, who played droid C-3PO, also expressed his sadness, tweeting, “I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many.”

On Facebook, Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds thanked “everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter.”

“I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop,” she wrote.

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of Disney, that owns distribution rights to “Star Wars,” released a statement calling Fisher one-of-a-kind, and a true character.

“Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia,” the statement read.

The official “Star Wars” account shared a photo of Fisher on Twitter, alongside a quote from Kathleen Kennedy.

Many took to social media to share anecdotes about Fisher and highlight her career that spanned decades.

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. Thank you for your brilliant writing, acting and humor. This boy's first Princess. Royal until the end. pic.twitter.com/cOYsYDw5Az — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) December 27, 2016

When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher she was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 27, 2016

Others highlighted the work she did off screen, especially raising awareness for mental health issues.

Carrie Fisher, as well as being a screen legend, did as much to end mental health stigma as anyone. Her candid bravery comforted millions. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher dedicated her platform to mental health awareness & female empowerment. She is a reason + reminder to keep up your fight. RIP — h (@halsey) December 27, 2016

One of the worlds biggest mental health activists has gone - we owe her a great deal of appreciation for her openness #CarrieFisher — DavidBraniff-Herbert (@the_dbh) December 27, 2016

I can't describe my grief at Carrie Fisher's death. She was not only multi-talented, but unashamedly forthright about her mental illness. — Samantha Shannon (@say_shannon) December 27, 2016

But many simply expressed sadness and disbelief.

The light in The Galaxy is dimmed by the loss of our Princess Leia. May The Force Be With Her!! RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

No words. We love you @carrieffisher forever our Princess. May God bless you as richly as you blessed us #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/1UNsWOEKuW — James Arnold Taylor (@JATactor) December 27, 2016

She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace. — graham norton (@grahnort) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was a really, really funny writer and an awesome actor. That's all I got right now. I dunno what else there is. Dammit. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 27, 2016

Hail Hail! A genius has vacated this realm-RIP Carrie Fisher. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 27, 2016

We've lost a true gem with Carrie Fisher's passing. Her humor, talent and brutal honesty were gifts to the world. Her voice will be missed. — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher had a brilliant mind. I will miss her insight her wit and her beautiful voice. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 27, 2016

Carrie fisher - great wit - great friend / one of the brightest lights has gone out . Deep condolences to Billie and Debbie pic.twitter.com/NoUQt1mq5u — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) December 27, 2016

In a statement Tuesday, Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd confirmed her death, and noted she was loved by the world.

“She will be missed profoundly,” she said.