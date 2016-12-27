Stars react to death of Carrie Fisher: "The force is dark today"

Last Updated Dec 27, 2016 3:00 PM EST
The force is dark today.
After news of Carrie Fisher’s death broke, that sentiment seemed to reverberate across social media.
Bill Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in “Star Wars” trilogy, summed up what many were feeling.
“I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!” he tweeted.
Fisher, who was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, died Tuesday, days after suffering from cardiac arrest aboard a flight. She was 60 years old.
Williams wasn’t the only “Star Wars” co-star to remember Fisher. Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, shared a photo with her and said he had “no words.”
Dave Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, tweeted his condolences, saying Fisher was “wonderful to work with.”
Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca, called Fisher “the brightest light in every room.”
“I will miss her dearly,” he said.
Anthony Daniels, who played droid C-3PO, also expressed his sadness, tweeting, “I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many.”
On Facebook, Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds thanked “everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter.”
“I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop,” she wrote.
Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of Disney, that owns distribution rights to “Star Wars,” released a statement calling Fisher one-of-a-kind, and a true character.
“Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia,” the statement read.
The official “Star Wars” account shared a photo of Fisher on Twitter, alongside a quote from Kathleen Kennedy.
Many took to social media to share anecdotes about Fisher and highlight her career that spanned decades.
Others highlighted the work she did off screen, especially raising awareness for mental health issues.
But many simply expressed sadness and disbelief.
In a statement Tuesday, Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd confirmed her death, and noted she was loved by the world.
“She will be missed profoundly,” she said.