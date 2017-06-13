Cameron Diaz explains why she’s been missing from the spotlight

Cameron Diaz stepped back from the spotlight after 2014's "Annie" -- and don't expect her to step back into it anytime soon.

The actress opened up about her absence from Hollywood during a panel moderated by Gwyneth Paltrow at the Goop Wellness Summit on Saturday, according to E! Online.

"I just went, 'I can't really say who I am to myself.' Which is a hard thing to face up to," Diaz said. "I felt the need to make myself whole."

Diaz has no upcoming films on her schedule and showed no signs of changing that.

A break from work hasn't been the only major change in Diaz's life. In 2015, she married Good Charlotte singer Benji Madden. Paltrow also had questions about that aspect of Diaz's life, quizzing the "Bad Teacher" star on why she'd waited until she was 42 to get married.

"I think it's a matter of I just hadn't met my husband, you know?" Diaz said. "I had boyfriends before. And there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends. And I have a husband who is just my partner in life and in everything."

Diaz also explained that her secret to her marriage is how different she and Madden are from each other.

"Talk about two very different people! We are so different from one another, but we share the same values," she said. "We're totally two peas in a pod. We are both just weird enough for each other."