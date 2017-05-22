Cab driver shot while chasing suspected thief

NEW YORK -- A cab driver ended up in the hospital after chasing a man police say had just robbed his passenger in the Bronx, CBS New York reports.

The station obtained exclusive surveillance video, which shows a man and woman getting into a white or silver livery cab at about 4 a.m. outside of Garage Bar in the New York City borough.

As the male passenger gets in, a hooded man runs up and grabs a chain off the man's neck before running away toward an accomplice, police say.

The cab driver then backs up and follows the thief down the street. Police say the accomplice fired two shots at the car, hitting the 52-year-old driver in the abdomen and buttocks.

The commotion woke up a nearby resident's daughter.

"She said she heard this white Jeep come zipping down the block, and then stop, and then she heard two shots," resident Roselle Totans told CBS New York.

Police say the cab driver drove himself to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.