Brussels police open fire on car, driver claims explosives inside vehicle

BRUSSELS -- Brussels police opened fire on a car after a high-speed chase in the suburb of Molenbeek and the driver told officers there are explosives inside the vehicle.

Police fired once at the car, which was involved in two collisions during the chase, Brussels prosecutor's spokeswoman Ine Van Wymersch told The Associated Press.

Police were alerted to the vehicle after the driver ran a red light.

"When they got the person out, he immediately claimed that there were explosives inside," Van Wymersch said. The man was alone and no one has been injured, he added.

Army bomb disposal experts have been called in and police have sealed off the area, locking a number of people in nearby shops as a precaution, Van Wymersch said.

Brussels police spokesperson Dorothee Cattrysse said 400 to 500 people were being kept inside stores in the area.

The heavily protected team could be seen removing plastic bags containing some items from the car, which was surrounded by a number of police vehicles.

Police officers and forensic experts without protection were seen walking around the car about three hours after the incident, suggesting the area was safe.

Brussels has been on heightened alert since 32 people were killed in 2016 suicide attacks. Deadly explosions rocked the Brussels airport and subway system in March last year, splattering blood across the airport's departure lounge and collapsing the ceiling.

Many suspects linked to those attacks, as well as the November 2015 massacre in Paris, lived in or transited through Molenbeek, a predominantly Muslim neighborhood in Brussels with about 100,000 residents.