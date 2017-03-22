9 deaths linked to rare cancer from breast implants

Nine deaths from a rare form of cancer have been linked to breast implants, the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.

Red flags were raised in 2011 regarding the safety of breast implants and their possible link to a type of lymphoma, but the FDA has now updated information on the risk to women with both silicone and saline breast implants.

As of February 1, 2017, the FDA had received a total of 359 reports related to breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma — a rare cancer of the immune system — including nine deaths, the agency said in a statement. ALCL is not a form of breast cancer, but it grows in the breast in implant patients.

The exact number of cases is unclear due to limitations in worldwide reporting and a lack of global implant sales data, according to the FDA statement. But the current data suggests the rare form of cancer occurs more frequently with textured-surface breast implants versus those with smooth surfaces.

Of the 359 reports, 231 included information on the implant surface; 203 were textured implants and 28 were smooth implants.

Women diagnosed with the implant-linked cancer have reported pain, lumps, swelling or breast asymmetry.

Last year, 290,467 breast augmentations were performed in the U.S. — 109,000 of which were for reconstruction after breast cancer — according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

The FDA said it will continue to collect information about the disease in women with breast implants and the agency encouraged health care providers to monitor implant patients regularly. They did not recommend implant removal in patients without symptoms or other abnormalities.

“If you already have breast implants, there is no need to change your routine medical care and follow-up,” the FDA statement said. It recommended that women who are considering implants weigh the risks and benefits with their health care providers.

Doctors and patients can go to The Plastic Surgery Foundation’s website to report cases of anaplastic large cell lymphoma thought to be linked to breast implants. The organization created the registry to track cases and better understand the role of the breast implants in the disease and further identify possible risks, the organization says.