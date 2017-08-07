Boy Scouts electrocuted in deadly Texas boating accident

AVINGER, Texas -- Authorities say two Texas Boy Scouts were killed and another was critically hurt when their sailboat hit an overhead power line and apparently electrocuted the youths.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department says the accident happened Saturday afternoon at Lake O' The Pines near Avinger, 150 miles east of Dallas.

Agency spokesman Steve Lightfoot said the Boy Scouts, ages 18 and 16, died at the scene. Their names weren't immediately released.

CBS affiliate KYTX-TV reports 11-year-old Thomas Larry was critically injured and was hospitalized in Shreveport, Louisiana.

All were from Troop 620 in Hallsville and wore personal flotation devices. Lightfoot says the catamaran was on fire, with sails up, when game wardens arrived.

Lightfoot says the preliminary investigation indicates the sailboat came in contact with the power line.

Boy Scout members, teachers and friends shared stories about the boys killed in the accident and sang "Amazing Grace" during a candlelight vigil, according to KYTX-TV.