Bob Harper: I'm not going to be Superman anymore

Bob Harper wants everyone to be educated about the importance of heart health.

The "Biggest Loser" host and trainer is raising awareness just two months after experiencing a near fatal heart attack. In February, Harper collapsed after a routine workout at a gym in New York City. He says the incident dramatically changed his life.

"I think the biggest change for me is that I am learning to slow down and that's really hard for me," Harper recently told CBS News. "It's so hard for me. It's like working out has really defined me and it's been who I have been for a very long time. Now I've got to just approach my life in a different way."

Harper recently spoke out at the premiere of the feature documentary, "The Resilient Heart." In the film, world-renowned physicians explore essential ways to decrease heart disease on a worldwide scale. The physicians featured in the documentary educate adults on how basic lifestyle changes can help fight heart disease.

"I find the documentary so moving because it really doesn't need to be rocket science here. The number of people dying from heart disease is only going to keep growing and that's why Dr. Fuster is attacking it head on."

Harper, who is still undergoing rehab since the heart attack, says he's found other ways to relieve stress and stay fit without overdoing it on his workouts.

"The doctors are telling me that I don't need to go in the gym and try to be Superman anymore. What I've realized now is, you know what? I'm not going to be Superman anymore."

"The Resilient Heart" is available to stream on Amazon Prime.