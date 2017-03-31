Beyonce is top choice for Nala in “Lion King” remake

Jon Favreau’s remake of “The Lion King” is shaping up, and he reportedly has only one star in mind for the role of Nala.

The “Jungle Book” director’s top choice for the role -- the love interest of grown-up Simba -- is Beyonce, according to Variety.

Sources tell the publication that the “Lemonade” star -- who is currently pregnant with twins -- has not yet made a decision about the role. Donald Glover has signed on to voice Simba, and James Earl Jones is returning to reprise his role of Mufasa.

The film will be done in a similar style to Favreau’s “The Jungle Book,” with stars providing voices to photo-realistic animated animals.

The 2016 “Jungle Book” remake went on to make $966.6 million at the global box office, and Favreau is currently working on a sequel while Disney fast-tracks his “Lion King” remake.