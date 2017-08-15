Alligator found swimming in Atlantic City motel pool

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- A motel in Atlantic City had an unusual guest check-in on Tuesday morning.

CBS Philadelphia reports officers were called to the Bayview Inn & Suites after a 3-foot alligator was found in motel's pool.

Authorities say the motel is located just a few hundred yards away from Lakes Bay.

Police posted a photo of the alligator on Facebook with a caption that reads: "We get requests and try to fulfill them. Here is a picture of our new pet alligator found in a local motel pool. He/she will be safely removed."

At this time, it remains unclear as to how the alligator got into the motel pool.

Police say the reptile was taken to the Cape May County Zoo.

No injuries were reported.