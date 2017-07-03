Adele cancels final two Wembley concerts

Just days after marveling that she'd made it this far without a cancelation, Adele called her tour off two nights early.

The Grammy-winning singer canceled her final two sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium in London this weekend, citing damaged vocal cords.

"It turns out I have damaged my vocal cords. And on medical advice I am simply unable to perform over the weekend," she wrote in a statement on social media Saturday. "To say I'm heart broken would be a complete understatement."

"I'm so desperate to do them that I've even considered [lip-syncing], just to be in front of you and be with you," Adele continued. "But I've never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you. It wouldn't be the real me up there."

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

The announcement came at the end of a 15-month tour throughout Europe, the United State, Australia and New Zealand. The "Hello" singer had hinted last week that this current tour could be her last.

"Who the f**k cancels a show at Wembley Stadium?" she wrote on Instagram. "To not complete this milestone in my career is something I'm struggling to get my head around and I wish that I wasn't having to write this."

Adele advised that refunds would be made available if the shows couldn't be rescheduled.