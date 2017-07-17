Aaron Carter slams brother Nick, explains DUI arrest

Aaron Carter is not happy that his brother tweeted words of support after an arrest for a DUI and drug charges in Georgia on Saturday.

He told ET through his rep, "If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn't he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum? That's not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down."

Nick had previously tweeted, "To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. Family isn't always easy, [but] we're all here for you."

Carter, 29, and his girlfriend were arrested on Saturday. He was released on bail Sunday. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office charged Carter with drunken driving and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Carter explained in a statement that he believes his "celebrity was targeted" and that he was not driving during the arrest. He also added that he has a medical license for marijuana for "long-standing anxiety." He added that "the truth will come out."

Later he advised his Twitter followers to "never be bullied into silence" and posted a selfie.