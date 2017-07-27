6-year police veteran dies after being shot multiple times in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- A police officer died after being shot multiple times while responding to a traffic crash on the south side of Indianapolis, authorities said Thursday.

During a press conference, Southport Police Chief Thomas Vaughn identified the slain officer as Lt. Aaron Allan was a 6-year veteran with the department and he had nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience, CBS affiliate WTTV reports. He is survived by his wife and children.

Sgt. Kendale Adams of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Allan was responding to a crash where someone was trapped Thursday afternoon when he was shot. He says Allan died at Eskenazi Hospital.

Adams says two other officers at the scene returned fire, striking a person inside the vehicle. He says that person and a second person injured in the crash were hospitalized and in custody with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Lt. Allan was a hard worker and today was no different. He responded to a crash with urgency to preserve life and tragically his was lost," said Chief Vaugh at the press conference. "We appreciate the community support as we continue to work through the loss of our brother."

A veteran on the scene said the incident is "disgusting" and makes him question his family's safety, WTTV writes.

"It's just disgusting you know. Being a vet, I was in the service, we're kind of all in the brotherhood. We're not going to be able to walk our kids down the street because of some foolishness like this," said David Andrzeejewski. "I mean, he pulled over a kid, he probably woke up in the morning told his kids goodbye gave them a kiss, pulls a car over. Next thing you know he's in the hospital fighting for his life. It's horrible. What's it coming to? When's it gonna end?"

WTTV reports that Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released the following statement regarding Lt. Allan's death saying the incident was "tragic" and "shocking."

"Today, Lieutenant Aaron Allan was doing what officers do each day: responding to the scene of an accident ready to help someone in their time of need. His death is a shocking and tragic reminder of the difficult, often dangerous work of police officers across Marion County. Together, our community grieves for the Allan family and for all the men and women who risk their lives on a daily basis to protect our city and its citizens."

Southport is an enclave within the city limits of Indianapolis.