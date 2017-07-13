2017 Emmy nominations: "Saturday Night Live" and "Westworld" get 22 nods each

"Veep" actress Anna Chlumsky and "Criminal Minds" and "SWAT" star Shemar Moore presented the nominations for major categories for the 69th Emmy Awards on Thursday. "Saturday Night Live" and "Westworld" got the most nominations, with 22 each.

The actors read the nods from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, with one interruption.

Moore paused the announcement for a surprise: "Oh this is fun, oh yeah," he said as Chlumsky tried to peek over his shoulder. "Get out of my Kool-Aid!"

"Congratulations on her fifth consecutive Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress for 'Veep,' none other than my sweetheart right here," he said, referring to Chlumsky.

"Thank you, phew," she responded.

For the full list of nominees, head to the Emmys website.

Lead actress in a drama series

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Anthony Hopkins, "Westworld"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock"

Robert De Niro, "Wizard of Lies"

Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

John Turturro, "The Night Of"

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Carrie Coon, "Fargo"

Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Jesse Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Lead actress in comedy series

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Ellie Kemper, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Zach Galifianakis, "Baskets"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

Outstanding reality competition series

"The Amazing Race"

"America Ninja Warrior"

"Project Runway"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Outstanding variety talk series

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"Real Time with Bill Maher"

Outstanding limited series

"Big Little Lies"

"Fargo"

"Feud: Bette and Joan"

"Genius"

"The Night Of"

Outstanding comedy series

"Atlanta"

"black-ish"

"Master of None"

"Modern Family"

"Silicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

"Veep"

Outstanding drama series

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"House of Cards"

"Stranger Things"

"This is Us"

"Westworld"

The Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, September 17 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on CBS. Stephen Colbert will serve as host.