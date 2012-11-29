Murdoch in Crisis
Complete coverage of the hacking scandal plaguing Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
Latest
Ex-aide to U.K. PM jailed for phone hacking
Andy Coulson went from editing Britain's best-selling newspaper to London's corridors of power; now he's going to prison
U.K. inquiry: Media needs independent regulator
Media ethics probe triggered by phone hacking scandal concludes press needs independent overseer
U.K. phone hacking scandal: Key players
As Leveson inquiry into British media ethics releases final report, a look back at some notable figures in phone-hacking scandal
Cameron's ex-confidants charged with bribery
Andy Coulson, Rebekah Brooks among 5 charged with misconduct in public office in latest turn for Britain's tabloid hacking scandal
U.K. regulator finds BSkyB "fit and proper"
The company's license was called into question because of a scandal at a newspaper owned by News Corp.
Rupert Murdoch apologizes to Hugh Grant on Twitter
The media mogul tweeted an apology to the Hugh Grant after he said the actor abandoned his "love child"
Phone hacking suits hit Piers Morgan's old tabloid
Four alleged phone hacking victims have filed suit against the publisher of a tabloid once edited by CNN presenter Piers Morgan
U.K. formally charges Brooks for hacking scandal
Former protege to media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and ex-aide to British prime minister both charged in newspaper scandal
Murdoch resigns from News Corp. subsidiary boards
Spokeswoman confirms that Rupert Murdoch has resigned from a number of News Corp. subsidiary boards in Britain and the U.S.
News Corp. to split into two companies
Rupert Murdoch's $54B behemoth will be split into separate entertainment and newspaper operations, with him at helm of both
Cameron defends Coulson hiring at hacking inquiry
British PM takes "full responsibility" for hiring former editor tarnished in phone hacking scandal as communications director
Ex-PM: Murdoch tried to sway UK government policy
Ex-PM John Major says media mogul hinted that politician could lose support of newspapers if he didn't change EU policy
Gordon Brown: U.K. press confused fact, opinion
Ex-British Prime Minister tells hacking inquiry Murdoch-owned newspapers, and others, did nation disservice with superficial reporting on war
Cameron, ex-PMs to testify in U.K. hacking probe
Former leaders Brown, Major, other gov't officials to give testimony at Leveson Inquiry into Murdoch cell phone scandal
Ex-aide to U.K. leader arrested over hacking
Andy Coulson, former top media adviser to PM David Cameron, arrested for questioning over accusation of perjury
Money laundering arrest in U.K. hacking probe
U.K. police arrest woman in connection with investigation into phone hacking at Murdoch media org.
Rebekah Brooks charges could mean life in prison
Rebekah Brooks, the former head of Rupert Murdoch's British newspapers, was charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice by hiding information from the police. If convicted, she could face a maximum penalty of life in prison, reports Elizabeth Palmer.
Rebekah Brooks faces criminal charges in phone hacking scandal
British prosecutors have filed criminal charges in the phone hacking scandal that rocked Rupert Murdoch's media empire. Former news executive Rebekah Brooks calls the allegations unjust. CBS' Tina Kraus reports.
Rupert Murdoch blasted by Parliment
Members of the British Parliament investigating the News Corp. phone hacking scandal blasted Rupert Murdoch for his performance in running an international company. Elizabeth Palmer reports this could be trouble when Murdoch tries to renew broadcasting licenses in Britain.
U.K. lawmakers: Murdoch unfit to lead News Corp.
Panel of British lawmakers finds media mogul misled Parliament on phone-hacking, exhibited "willful blindness" to practice
Rupert Murdoch faces grilling from ethics panel
Inquiry questions News Corp. chief on relationship with British politicians following phone hacking scandal
Rupert Murdoch's influence questioned at U.K. inquiry
News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch was questioned over the influence he and his media empire has on British politicians during a government inquiry on media ethics. Mark Phillips reports.
James Murdoch's political ties scrutinized
Behind-the-scenes lobbying campaign in full view as Murdoch grilled in latest hacking inquiry; Harsh light cast on Olympics czar
James Murdoch testifies before a U.K. inquiry
Britain's phone hacking scandal is putting Rupert Murdoch's family empire back in the spotlight as his son James testified before a government panel. Monica Villamizar reports.