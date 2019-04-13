Autism awareness
Full CBSNews.com coverage the latest in autism research
Latest
-
Defying expectations, people with autism embrace sports
People with autism are challenging conventional wisdom by participating and excelling in sports, from the children at the Boston Higashi School to UFC veteran John "Doomsday" Howard. In this preview, Sports Illustrated Executive Editor Jon Wertheim and producer Rome Hartman discuss the busy intersection of sports and autism. New edition of 60 Minutes Sports airs Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.
-
An autistic boy and his service dog
Three-year-old Tupper spent his whole life not being able to sleep through the night, but that was before he met Lego
-
Football player's picture with autistic boy goes viral
A college football star is being praised for his kindness off the field. A photo showing Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph eating lunch with Bo Paske -- who often sits by himself -- has become a social media sensation. Mark Strassmann went to Tallahassee to find out what brought the pair together.
-
Breaking down study on possible folic acid-autism link
A study is suggesting a link between folic acid, which is commonly recommended for pregnant women to cut down on birth defects, and the development of autism in children. But as Dr. Jon LaPook explains, women shouldn't stop taking the vitamin just yet.
-
Ron Fournier on his newest book 'Love That Boy'
In this "Face the Nation" Web Extra, The National Journals' Ron Fournier discusses his newest book "Love That Boy" with John Dickerson.
-
Web Extra: Ron Fournier talks about his new book, "Love That Boy"
In this "Face the Nation" Web Extra, Ron Fournier of the National Journal discusses his latest book, "Love That Boy." The book is about his relationship with his son, who was diagnosed with autism six years ago.
-
Inspiring stories of people on the autism spectrum
People with amazing accomplishments who inspire AND are on the autism spectrum
-
Factors that may raise autism risk before birth
New research suggests mothers-to-be with obesity and diabetes have a higher risk of giving birth to a child with autism. CBS News' Danielle Nottingham reports.
-
Autism risk and antidepressants
A new study finds a possible link between antidepressants during pregnancy and a child's risk of autism, but doctors say the risk is small. CBS News' Weijia Jiang reports.
-
1 in 45 kids may have autism spectrum disorders, study shows
A new report suggests autism may be more common than we thought. A government survey of parents finds as many as one of every 45 children is autistic. That is a higher percentage than other studies reported. Dr. David Agus joins “CBS This Morning” from Los Angeles to discuss the findings.
-
Applebee's is righting a wrong for one autistic employee
Applebee's is making things right after an autistic employee in Rhode Island went unpaid for almost a year. The restaurant chain will pay Caleb Dyl 166 hours in backpay. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Jericka Duncan have more.
-
Sesame Street welcomes first autistic character
Julia, a new character on Sesame Street, lives with autism. Since nearly six in 10 autistic kids say they have been bullied, the show's producers are trying to foster compassion through familiarity. Jim Axelrod has the story.
-
Autistic employee went unpaid for a year
Applebee's officials are apologizing after finding out an autistic employee in Rhode Island went unpaid for almost a year. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Jill Wagner have more details.
-
Temple Grandin: Understanding autism
"I always wanted to meet Temple Grandin," Lesley Stahl says. "She's one of those rare people with autism who can explain autism. She's a sort of interpreter of autism for the rest of us."
-
Swimming helps autistic teen
Charles Cobbert was diagnosed with Autism at the age of 3 and at age 17, he is competing in the swimming nationals. Meg Oliver reports on how the repetitive aerobic activity helps to reduce the autistic behavior.
-
High autism rates in kids of older parents
An autism study from the Journal of Molecular Psychiatry found an increase in autism rates among children of teen moms and older parents. CBS News' Dr. Holly Phillips explains the findings.
-
Missing Arizona autistic boy found dead after long search
Authorities said the boy rode a freight train for miles only to leave it and be struck by another train
-
Autistic girl from Oregon kicked off airplane
An Oregon family traveling with a 15-year old girl with autism was kicked of a United airlines flight for what the airline calls “a disruptive situation.” Carter Evans reports.
-
Anxiety over "aging out" of autism services
It's being called "the coming tsunami." In the next decade, half a million young adults with autism will need jobs and a place to live. WBZ-TV's David Wade reports.
-
Jake: Math prodigy proud of his autism
At age two, Jake Barnett was diagnosed with autism and his future was unclear. Now at age 13, Jake is a college sophomore and a math and science prodigy. Jake says his autism is key to his success. Morley Safer reports.
-
New study links gestational diabetes to autism in child
A massive new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association reports a possible link between developing diabetes during pregnancy and autism in kids. Dr. Tara Narula joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the findings.
-
Microsoft to hire more autistic workers
Microsoft is expanding its diversity outreach by adding more employees with autism. CNET's Bridget Carey talks to CBSN about the new hiring strategy.
-
World Autism Awareness Day
Lisa Goring, VP of Family Services at Autism Speaks, discusses World Autism Awareness Day and their Light It Up Blue campaign.
-
Autistic fans' appreciation of "The Curious Incident"
Philadelphia students are drawn to the novel and Broadway play about a talented young person, like them, who has social problems but also unique gifts
-
One young actor's "Curious" Broadway role
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" is about a socially awkward 15-year-old boy starring Alex Sharp, who tells Jane Pauley he considers the role a beautiful responsibility. She also hears from some autistic students share their fascination with the character.
Highlights
-
Defying expectations, people with autism embrace sports
-
An autistic boy and his service dog
-
Football player's picture with autistic boy goes viral
-
Breaking down study on possible folic acid-autism link
-
Ron Fournier on his newest book 'Love That Boy'
-
Inspiring stories of people on the autism spectrum
-
Factors that may raise autism risk before birth
-
Autism risk and antidepressants
-
1 in 45 kids may have autism spectrum disorders, study shows
-
Sesame Street welcomes first autistic character
-
High autism rates in kids of older parents
-
Autistic girl from Oregon kicked off airplane
-
Anxiety over "aging out" of autism services
-
Microsoft to hire more autistic workers
-
New study links gestational diabetes to autism in child