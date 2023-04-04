Watch CBS News
Recent rains have plants in full bloom, causing extreme pollen trouble for those with allergies

By CBS13 Staff

The City of Trees is often known as the City of Sneeze, and this year may be one of the worst due to record rainfall. 

While recent rains have plants in full bloom, this comes with extreme pollen trouble for people with severe allergies. 

Pollen is often seen on vehicles as a yellowish powder and it moves from plant to plant by wind and animals. It fertilizes plants but causes issues for those with seasonal allergies. 

Specialists say different pollen appears at different times in the year. Trees are pollinating now, and in a few weeks, grass will pollinate. 

Dr. Forehand is an allergist and he says symptoms from pollen allergies include sneezing, runny nose, and swelling. 

"Our respiratory tract is lined with inflammatory cells, immune cells. If they recognize it as an allergy, you react. Not everybody does that," he said. 

According to Dr. Forehand, it's important to identify the type of pollen affecting you so you can better prepare to defend yourself against it. He also says knowledge is power, so people should monitor pollen counts, take their allergy pills, use nasal sprays. 

He recommends getting allergy shots and talking to a doctor if people are not sure which medication they need for their allergies. 

