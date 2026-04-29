Philadelphia bus terminal opens May 1 at former Greyhound station on Filbert Street

The former Greyhound Bus Terminal in Center City is set to reopen Friday after undergoing a significant renovation and refurbishment project.

The terminal, located at 10th and Filbert streets, closed nearly three years ago after Greyhound moved locations. Since then, bus riders have been picked up and dropped off on city streets.

The Filbert Street location, now known as the Philadelphia Parking Authority Transportation Center, will start operating at 12 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2026, and will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Over 13,000 square feet of interior space was renovated as part of the project. The terminal is fully ADA-compliant and will have seating for 189 people, updated and modern bathrooms, baby changing stations and a private lactation space, according to the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker wanted the terminal opened by May 1 in anticipation of the city's America 250 celebrations, but the site is only a temporary solution as Philly plans a new, long-term inner city bus station. According to the city, the new bus terminal would be publicly owned, meaning it can't be closed down by a landlord of a private bus company.

The Filbert Street terminal building has been leased by the city for the last 10 years.

Earlier this year, city officials announced that they narrowed the search for a permanent bus terminal to three locations: 8th and Arch, 15th and Vine and 30th and Arch.

A public meeting for residents to discuss the options and provide feedback was held in February, and the city said a second meeting and online survey will be held later in the year before a final recommendation is made.