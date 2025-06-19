More than 8,000 Southeast Michigan customers remain without power in aftermath of Wednesday's storms

More than 8,000 Southeast Michigan customers remained without power Thursday morning in the aftermath of storms that brought heavy rain, high winds and at least one tornado to the region.

No injuries were reported from the storms.

Most southeast Michigan electricity customers get their electricity from DTE Energy, which is showing over 8,000 outage reports on its online maps. Only a few outages for southeast Michigan were shown on the Consumers Energy online map. The PowerOutage.US site, which curates power outage numbers against state and county maps, also showed 8,053 outages across Southeast Michigan, with most of that number in Wayne and Oakland counties.

The National Weather Service plans to do a storm survey Thursday, but has confirmed that a tornado touched down near 14 Mile Road in Macomb County Wednesday afternoon. The damage in the Fraser area includes downed trees and some flooding.

With that, Michigan has had 29 tornadoes so far in 2025, the sixth highest in the state's history. June is usually the peak time of tornado weather in Southeast Michigan.

Looking ahead, a heat wave is in the forecast.

Closings and reschedulings

Because of the federal holiday of Juneteenth, some banks and many government offices including the Michigan Secretary of State branches were already expected to be closed for the day on Thursday.

The Detroit Tigers will host a double header Thursday with the Pittsburgh Pirates, as Wednesday's game was canceled due to the weather situation.

St. Clair Shores Parks and Recreation canceled Wednesday's Music on the Lake concert and plans to reschedule. And Birmingham's Summer Concert in the park for Wednesday was canceled.