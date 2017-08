August 3, 2017, 8:21 AM | The FBI is reportedly investigating a recent cyber attack on HBO. The leak included a "Game of Thrones" script and un-aired episodes of "Ballers" and "Room 104." The attack reportedly exposed potentially seven times the amount of data as the 2014 Sony Pictures hack. CBS News contributor and Wired editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning" from San Francisco to discuss the breach.