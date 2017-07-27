Forbes 2017: World's top 20 billionaires

      Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos became the richest person in the world when the markets opened on July 27, 2017, according to Forbes. With a fortune of $90.6 billion, he became the first person to top a net worth of $90 billion.

      While Forbes updates their list of the world's billionaires in real time as markets fluctuate, the magazine also releases a more static list each year. The total net worth of these money-makers when 2017's list was released in March was $7.67 trillion.

      Click through to see 2017's top 20 billionaires on the planet. 

      Credit: AP

    • 20. Sheldon Adelson (U.S.)

      Chairman and CEO, Las Vegas Sands

      Age: 83
      Net worth: $30.4 billion

      Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    • 19. Li Ka-shing (Hong Kong)

      Chairman, CK Hutchison Holdings

      Age: 89
      Net worth: $31.2 billion

      Credit: Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images

    • 18. Wang Jianlin (China)

      Chairman, Dalian Wanda Group 

      Age: 62
      Net worth: $31.3 billion

      Credit: Fred Dufour/AFP/Getty Images

    • 17. Alice Walton (U.S.)

      Wal-Mart heir; Chairman, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

      Age: 67
      Net worth: $33.8 billion

      Credit: Danny Johnston/AP

    • 16. Jim Walton (U.S.)

      Wal-Mart heir; Chairman and CEO, Arvest Bank Group, Inc.

      Age: 60
      Net worth: $34 billion

      Credit: Charles Sykes/AP

    • 15. Rob Walton (U.S.)

      Chairman, Wal-Mart Stores

      Age: 72
      Net worth: $34.1 billion

      Credit: Sarah Bentham/AP

    • 14. Liliane Bettencourt (France)

      Owner, 33 percent of L'Oréal

      Age: 94
      Net worth: $39.5 billion

      Credit: Horst Ossinger/AFP/Getty Images

    • 13. Sergey Brin (U.S.)

      President, Google

      Age: 43
      Net worth: $39.8 billion

      Credit: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

    • 12. Larry Page (U.S.)

      CEO, Google

      Age: 43
      Net worth: $39.8 billion

      Credit: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images

    • 11. Bernard Arnault (France)

      Chairman and CEO, Louis Vuitton

      Age: 68
      Net worth: $41.5 billion

      Credit: Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images

    • 10. Michael Bloomberg (U.S.)

      CEO, Bloomberg

      Age: 75
      Net worth: $47.5 billion

      Credit: AP

    • 8 (TIE). David Koch (U.S.)

      Executive Vice President, Koch Industries

      Age: 77
      Net worth: $48.3 billion

      Credit: Lars Niki/Getty

    • 8 (TIE). Charles Koch (U.S.)

      CEO, Koch Industries

      Age: 81
      Net worth: $48.3 billion

      Credit: Patrick T. Fallon/The Washington Post via Getty Images

    • 7. Larry Ellison (U.S.)

      Co-founder, Oracle

      Age: 72
      Net worth: $52.2 billion

      Credit: Kimimasa Mayama/AP

    • 6. Carlos Slim Helu (Mexico)

      Chairman, América Móvil

      Age: 77
      Net worth: $54.5 billion

      Credit: Salvatore Di Nolfi/AP

    • 5. Mark Zuckerberg (U.S.)

      Co-founder and CEO, Facebook

      Age: 33
      Net worth: $56 billion

      Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    • 4. Amancio Ortega (Spain)

      Co-founder, Zara

      Age: 81
      Net worth: $71.3 billion

      Credit: Xurxo Lobato/Getty

    • 3. Jeff Bezos (U.S.)

      CEO, Amazon

      Age: 53
      Net worth: $72.8 billion

      In late July, rising stock values boosted Bezos' net worth to over $90 billion, making him the richest person in the world, at least for a time.

      Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images

    • 2. Warren Buffett (U.S.)

      CEO, Berkshire Hathaway

      Age: 85
      Net worth: $75.6 billion

      Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    • 1. Bill Gates (U.S.)

      Co-founder, Microsoft

      Age: 60
      Net worth: $86 billion

      Gates has held the No. 1 spot as the world's richest person for four years in a row, and for 18 out of the past 23 years.

      Visit Forbes for the full list.

      Credit: Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images