Forbes 2017: World's top 20 billionaires

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos became the richest person in the world when the markets opened on July 27, 2017, according to Forbes. With a fortune of $90.6 billion, he became the first person to top a net worth of $90 billion.
While Forbes updates their list of the world's billionaires in real time as markets fluctuate, the magazine also releases a more static list each year. The total net worth of these money-makers when 2017's list was released in March was $7.67 trillion.
Click through to see 2017's top 20 billionaires on the planet.