Nominees attend Oscars Luncheon 2017

    • Natalie Portman

      Natalie Portman attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

      Click through to see the other stars who attended the Oscars Luncheon. 

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Ruth Negga

      Ruth Negga attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes

      Pharrell Williams (L) and Mimi Valdes attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

    • Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and Kenneth Lonergan

      (L-R) Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and Kenneth Lonergan attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Emma Stone

      Emma Stone attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman

      Laura Dern (L) and Nicole Kidman attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Isabelle Huppert

      Isabelle Huppert attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Matt Damon, Kenneth Lonergan and Michelle Williams

      (L-R) Matt Damon, Kenneth Lonergan and Michelle Williams attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Mahershala Ali

      Mahershala Ali attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Cheryl Boone Isaacs and Viola Davis

      AMPAS President Cheryl Boone Isaacs (L) and actress Viola Davis attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Denzel Washington

      Denzel Washington attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Damien Chazelle

      Filmmaker Damien Chazelle attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Michelle Williams

      Michelle Williams attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Naomie Harris

      Naomie Harris attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Octavia Spencer

      Octavia Spencer attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

      Credit: Kevin WinterGetty Images

    • Jeff Bridges and Susan Bridges

      Jeff Bridges (L) and Susan Bridges attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Mel Gibson

      Mel Gibson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Ryan Gosling

      Ryan Gosling attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images