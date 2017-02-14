19 celebrities you didn't know were twins

    • Celebrity twins you had no idea existed

      You’ve seen them on TV, the big screen and maybe even center stage at a sold-out arena, but there may also be someone you’ve overlooked this whole time — their twin. 

      Some of their twins have followed in their famous brother or sister’s footsteps, while others went a completely different route. Take a look at some of our favorite, yet lesser known, celebrity twins.

    • Gisele and Patrícia Bündchen

      After 20 years in the business, Gisele Bündchen, 36, remains one of the world’s most famous supermodels. Since 2002, Bündchen has been the highest-paid model in the world. 

      But her career is just one part of her life, and the other part, perhaps the most important, is family. That includes her fraternal twin sister, Patrícia.

      “Thank you for being always there for me, since the very beginning. I love you so much. #birthday #twinsister #bestfriendintheworld #love,” she wrote on Facebook for their 35th birthday last year.

    • Ashton and Michael Kutcher

      Before Ashton Kutcher, 39, made it big with his acting and modeling career, he was just another boy from Iowa, where he grew up with his fraternal twin brother, Michael.

      Michael faced some serious health problems as a child. He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and got a heart transplant at the age of 13 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

    • Scarlett and Hunter Johansson

      Scarlett Johansson, 32, may steal the spotlight with her movies, but her twin brother, Hunter, steals the attention with his height. Hunter is nearly a foot taller than his “older” sis.

      But the pair are close. ScarJo has brought Hunter as a date to many red carpet events, including the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2010.

    • Jon and Dan Heder

      No, you’re not seeing double — you’re just seeing identical twins, Jon and Dan Heder, 39. You may remember Jon from his breakout role in “Napoleon Dynamite.”

      Dan is also active in show business. He has been credited with several producer gigs and has acted in various short films over the years.

    • Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush

      Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush were 18 when their father was elected president, and the transition forced them into the spotlight. Now 35, Hager is a correspondent for the “Today” show and Bush is the CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corps.

    • Aaron and Angel Carter

      Aaron Carter, 29, and his twin sister, Angel (left) are extremely close. In fact, Aaron walked his sister down the aisle in her 2014 wedding.

    • Vin and Paul Diesel

      You may remember Vin Diesel’s heartfelt Facebook tribute  a year after his good friend and actor Paul Walker died in Nov. 2013. In the post, titled “The Two Pauls,” Diesel joked that his twin brother, Paul, looked more like Walker than he did and said he considered Walker a brother.

      “Pablo and my mother would have deep conversations... she claimed, that it was no accident that this on-screen duo has come to define brotherhood in Our millennium,” Diesel wrote.

    • Tasha and Sidra Smith

      Actress Tasha Smith, 45, who plays Cookie’s (Tajari P. Henson’s) sister Carol on FOX’s hit series “Empire,” has an identical twin sister, Sidra.

      Like Tasha, Sidra has also acted, but mostly she works full time as a director and producer.

    • Rami and Sami Malek

      Actor Rami Malek, 35, is best known for playing the lead role in “Mr. Robot.” Some fans were shocked to hear that he’s also a twin.

      His brother, Sami, has stayed away from the limelight. According to Vulture, the identical twin is a teacher.

    • Alanis and Wade Morissette

      Singer, wife, mom and... twin? It’s true. Alanis Morissette, 42, has a twin brother, Wade, who is 12 minutes older than the star. The siblings are both recording artists, though Wade has also prided himself on being a yoga instructor.

    • Dylan and Cole Sprouse

      If you didn’t know them as the brothers on Disney’s “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” then you probably didn’t know they were twins. 

      Their first major theatrical film dates back to Adam Sandler’s 1999 comedy, “Big Daddy,” where they played Sandler’s 5-year-old son, Julian.  You may also remember Cole playing Ross Geller’s son, Ben, on “Friends.”

    • Willow and Autumn Shields

      They may look alike, but they’re not identical. “Hunger Games” fans flipped when they found out their favorite sister, Primrose Everdeen, played by Willow Shields, 16, has a sister of her own, and a twin at that. 

      Autumn is also an actress, best known for her role as Annie in “Beyond the Blackboard.”

    • Judy and Joselin Reyes

      Judy Reyes, 49, is best known for her roles as Carla Espinosa on the popular sitcom “Scrubs” and as Zoila Diaz in the comedy-drama “Devious Maids.”

      Her twin sister, Joselin, is also an actress, appearing in TV shows such as “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Rythm of the Saints” and “Side Streets.”

    • Shawn and Aaron Ashmore

      Seeing double: Shawn and Aaron Ashmore, 37, are identical twins. “Smallville Star” Aaron was born one minute before his twin in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada. 

      Both brothers have made it on television screens across the country. Shawn is known most recently for playing Sam Spencer on “Conviction.”

    • Charles and Max Carver

      Good news, “Teen Wolf” fans: Ethan Steiner, played by Charlie Carver, has a twin. Yes, that’s right. 

      You may remember them as Porter and Preston Scavo in “Desperate Housewives,” and most recently, on season one of “The Leftovers.”

    • Giovanni and Marissa Ribisi

      Actor Giovanni Ribisi is best known for his roles in “Saving Private Ryan,” “Boiler Room,” “Avatar” and “Ted.” And he’s not the only one in his family who has appeared on the big screen.

      Giovanni’s twin, actress Marissa Ribisi, is married to rock musician Beck. She’s performed in several films including “Dazed and Confused,” “True Crime,” “The Brady Bunch Movie” and more.

    • Kate and Karen Lawler

      Kate Lawler, 36, rose to fame as the first female winner of “Big Brother UK.” The English reality-TV personality, DJ and model doesn’t go anywhere without her twin sis, Karen, often posting selfies with Karen on Instagram and Twitter.

    • Samantha and Charlotte Ronson

      Remember Samantha Ronson, DJ and famed ex-girlfriend of Lindsay Lohan? She has a twin! 

      Charlotte is an American fashion designer based in New York City. 

    • Elvis and Jesse Presley

      Elvis Presley and his stillborn twin brother, Jesse Garon Presley, entered the world on Jan. 8, 1935. The brothers were born in Tupelo, Mississippi, about 100 miles southeast of Memphis, Tennessee. 

      Elvis died at his Graceland mansion in Memphis on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42.

