Zac Efron to play Ted Bundy in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile"

Zac Efron typically plays lovable hunks of limited intelligence, but the former Disney Channel star is taking on his darkest role yet: notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

Efron will play the man who confessed to murdering 30 women in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," reports THR. Bundy was put to death in Florida's electric chair in 1989.

Joe Berlinger, who was nominated for an Oscar for best documentary in 2012, will direct the film, which will be told from the perspective of Bundy's longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer. Kloepfer, after defending Bundy for years, eventually reported him to the police.

Bundy was put on trial in 1977 and convicted of murder in Colorado. He escaped from prison until he was arrested later in Florida. He began confessing to murders allegedly in hopes that it would delay his execution.

Prosecutors and investigators said Bundy may have been responsible for as many as 100 murders. Even as recently as 2011, police were using his blood to try to solve cold cases.

The life of Bundy -- who was known for his charm and good looks -- still remains a fascination in pop culture, with long-lost photos of the killer making headlines in April.