"Wonder Woman 2" announces Dec. 2019 release date

LOS ANGELES -- "Wonder Woman" is now the highest-grossing film of the summer, and Warner Bros. is keeping the momentum going. The studio announced that "Wonder Woman 2" is set to storm theaters on Dec. 13, 2019.

The studio flashed a title card with the words "Wonder Woman II" during its Comic-Con presentation Saturday, and on Tuesday, Warner Bros. announced the film's release date.

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot is set to reprise her role as Diana of Themyscira. But a director has yet to be set. Patty Jenkins is still in negotiations for the job.

Jenkins' "Wonder Woman" is still chugging along at the box office, with over $389.7 million from North American theaters; it is the biggest blockbuster directed by a woman. It recently surpassed "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" to become the top domestic earner of the summer movie season and the second-highest of the year, behind "Beauty and the Beast."