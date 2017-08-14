Who in the White House has denounced white supremacists?

Although President Trump is receiving a rash of criticism for not explicitly calling out white supremacists over the weekend, including members of the KKK and Neo-Nazis after a weekend of violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, some in the administration are now renouncing hate groups. On Monday, Mr. Trump also issued a more forthright denunciation of the white supremacists during a brief address at the White House.

"Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans," Mr. Trump said in remarks from the White House's Roosevelt Room.

Here are the other current members of the Trump White House who have denounced white supremacists in light of this weekend's events:

Ivanka Trump

Following Mr. Trump's statement on the violent protests, his eldest daughter and White House adviser tweeted a more directed response on Sunday morning: "There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis." She added that Americans should "come together" and be united.

1:2 There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

2:2 We must all come together as Americans -- and be one country UNITED. #Charlottesville — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence

Speaking at a rally in Colombia on Sunday, Pence condemned the hate groups saying, "We have no tolerance for hate and violence from white supremacists, neo-Nazis or the KKK. These dangerous fringe groups have no place in American public life and in the American debate, and we condemn them in the strongest possible terms."

Pence, however, was quick to defend Mr. Trump's actions and words, saying the president "made clear that behavior by others of different militant perspectives are also unacceptable in our political debate and discourse."

"Our administration is bringing the full resources of the Department of Justice to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the violence that ensued yesterday in Charlottesville, and we will hold them to account under the law," added Pence.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions

The Department of Justice chief said the violence and deaths in Charlottesville "strike at the heart of American law and justice" adding "when such actions arise from racial bigotry and hatred, they betray our core values and cannot be tolerated."

"We stand united behind the President in condemning the violence in Charlottesville and any message of hate and intolerance," Sessions said.

The DOJ has since announced that the agency will be assisting in the FBI's investigation into the violent clashes.

Sessions added on Monday while speaking with "CBS This Morning" that "Justice will be done, we're coming after these people. It cannot be tolerated in America."

General H.R. McMaster, National Security Adviser

While making the rounds on the Sunday talk shows in the aftermath of the Charlottesville violence, Mr. Trump's national security adviser called the violence an opportunity to "ask ourselves what are we teaching our children?"

"Tolerance has to overcome this kind of hatred, this kind of hatred that is grounded, really, in ignorance. Ignorance of our values and what makes us unique as Americans. Our commitment to each other, our commitment to freedom, liberty, tolerance, and rights for all of us," said McMaster on ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" on Sunday.

Meanwhile, during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press", McMaster called the events "heart breaking."

"You know, as a soldier, what you see in our military is you see men and women from all walks of life, all different backgrounds, come together, come together in their common commitment to their country and to each other. And then you see them in combat fighting courageously for our nation and our values. Everybody bleeds the same color. And we're bound together as soldiers -- when we ought to be as a nation -- bound together by mutual respect and common commitment to our values."

He added that while the investigation continues into the attack and clashes, he feels Amercians can consider Saturday's violence "a form of terroism."

"I think what terrorism is is the use of violence to incite terror and fear. And, of course, it was terrorism," said McMaster.

Mike Pompeo, Director of CIA

While the CIA director would not clearly say if the car attack following Saturday's violent clashes that left one dead was considered terrorism, Pompeo told CBS News' John Dickerson on "Face the Nation" Sunday that "hated is unacceptable in any form."

"When someone marches with a Nazi flag, that is unacceptable. And I think that's what the president said yesterday. I think he was speaking very directly to the incident there. We've all seen the videotape. And I think he was speaking directly to that and condemning the hatred and the bigotry that was on display yesterday," added Pompeo.