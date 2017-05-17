Trump says investigation by special counsel "will confirm what we already know"

The White House issued a short statement Wednesday night saying the investigation by special counsel appointed to investigate President Trump's administration and Russian meddling in the 2016 election will "confirm what we already know."

"As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know – there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity," Mr. Trump said in a statement issued by the White House. "I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country."

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein selected former FBI director Robert Mueller to be special counsel in charge of the investigation.

Rosenstein made the surprise announcement 24 hours after the revelation that Mr. Trump asked now-fired FBI director James Comey to drop his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn's ties to Russia and Turkey. That announcement came only 48 hours after a report that the president revealed "inappropriate" -- and possibly classified -- information to Russian diplomats last week, the day after he fired Comey.

Mueller's selection answers a growing chorus in Congress to appoint a special prosecutor in the FBI's Russia probe, although some in Congress, like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi say Mueller's appointment doesn't go far enough. She and other Democrats have also called for an independent commission to investigate any ties between Russia and Trump associates.

But more developments may arise from Comey himself. The ousted FBI director "most definitely" wants to testify before Congress -- and has other memos in addition to the one claiming Mr. Trump asked him to drop an FBI investigation into Flynn, a source familiar with Comey's thinking told CBS News' Andres Triay. The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and Senate Intelligence Committee have asked Comey to testify.

Mueller's public statement upon his selection was brief: "I accept this responsibility and will discharge it to the best of my ability."