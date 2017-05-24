Trump, Pope in historic meeting at Vatican

President Trump was meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican Wednesday.

Mr. Trump arrived in the morning at the Apostolic Palace for his audience with the pontiff. The meeting comes midway through the president's 9-day international trip.

Mr. Trump and the pope haven't always seen eye to eye.

The two men's often opposite worldviews collided head-on early last year, when Francis was sharply critical of Mr. Trump's campaign pledge to build an impenetrable wall on the Mexican border and of his declaration that the United States should turn away Muslim immigrants and refugees.

The pope last year that a man who thinks about building walls and not bridges is "not Christian

In turn, Mr. Trump said it was "disgraceful" for the pontiff to question his faith.

"If and when the Vatican is attacked by ISIS, which as everyone knows is ISIS' ultimate trophy, I can promise you that the pope would have only wished and prayed that Donald Trump would have been president," Mr. Trump said during the campaign.