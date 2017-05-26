Fractures between U.S., allies visible on Trump's final stop

President Trump is in Italy Friday for meetings with leaders of the biggest economies in the world. The G-7 leaders posed together for a picture amid discussions on security, terrorism and climate change.

Some fractures between the U.S. and its allies are visible on Mr. Trump's final stop, in sharp contrast to the warm reception he got in the Mideast, reports CBS News' Margaret Brennan.

All six major industrialized powers are trying to convince Mr. Trump of the merits of free trade, and the global threat of climate change.

Leaders will urge the president to stick with the 2015 Paris Agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The president has not yet decided.

Mr. Trump told Japan's prime minister that his focus is on security cooperation.

The president will also see U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May who Thursday spoke to him about leaks from U.S. officials regarding the Manchester attack.

"Intelligence that is shared between law enforcement agencies must remain secure," May said.

Mr. Trump promised to launch a review, and said, "Leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security."

At that NATO summit, Mr. Trump drew attention with some aggressive posturing, brushing by the prime minister of Montenegro and two intense handshakes with France's new president.

"But 23 of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they're supposed to be paying for their defense," Mr. Trump said in his NATO speech.

Mr. Trump is not the only U.S. president to urge allies to increase military spending, but he is the first to not explicitly commit to NATO's collective defense clause: "An attack on one is an attack on all."

And he made no mention of Russia's aggression in Europe, which NATO was originally founded to counter.

E.U. leader Donald Tusk said the allies do not see eye to eye.

"I am not 100 percent sure that we can say today -- 'we' means Mr. President and myself -- that we have common position, common opinion about Russia," Tusk said.

After the next 24 hours of meetings, the president returns to Washington on Saturday.