Tony Awards 2017: Highlights, winners and best moments

Kevin Spacey opened the 2017 Tony Awards wearing a striped polo shirt and a cast on his arm that said "#HOST," looking like an overgrown Evan Hansen.

"I know they love James Corden, but I will show I came to play," he sang. "Because if i sing this song they'll understand maybe I can host, I can host with the band."

Spacey was put to bed on set and woke to an alarm, a reference to "Groundhog Day," and asked, "Think I can't get the ratings?"

A groundhog emerged from the same bed, and when the groundhog took off his head it was none other than Stephen Colbert.

"Just read the prompter," sang Colbert. "Hey, even Steve Harvey would be OK. You're no dope. Never give up hope. Never let yourself be defeated."

Spacey woke up again in the bed on set with an announcement that it was Tony Awards day. Then the host put on a big bushy beard and an embroidered vest, complete with an accordion, looking like he came off the set of "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812."

"There's a mentor I need to make me into Fred Astaire and Ricky Gervais, he isn't here," he sang, holding his accordion.

Whoopi Goldberg emerged from the set's closet to give Spacey some advice.

"If you want to learn, you got to go where some of the greatest hosts of all times have gotten their start: Carson, Letterman. You gotta go to the Rock" -- a reference to Rockefeller Center.

Performers from "Come From Away" ascended the stage to sing "Welcome to the Rock."

Billy Crystal gave advice from a remote location and said, "Kevin, if all else fails, put on a dress," referring to "Sunset Boulevard."

Spacey dressed as Norma Desmond and sang, "I'm coming out -- no, wait, no," before he started again.

Later, he and an ensemble of performers tapped onstage and Spacey sang that he was Broadway-bound before announcing that it was the 71st Tony Awards and "your host is found."

Scarlett Johansson presented the first award, best featured actor in a play, which went to Michael Aronov for his performance in "Oslo," his first Tony nomination and win for his portrayal of Uri Savir.

Former New York Ranger Ron Duguay took the stage to announce a performance by the first nominee for best musical, "Come From Away," and said he felt a special connection to the show because it is Canadian, like he is.

He talked about how the characters in the show who welcomed the passengers of planes that unexpectedly landed in the Canadian town wake of the September 11 attacks.

"It wasn't perfect but they got it done with their hearts," said Duguay. "They took these people in. Made them feel comfortable. People from all over the world."