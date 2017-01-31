"Star Trek: Discovery" begins production

“Star Trek: Discovery” is one step closer to release, as production has begun on the CBS All Access series.

The latest installment in the “Star Trek” television franchise will take viewers to a time roughly a decade before the events of the very first series, which debuted in 1966. The cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp and Michelle Yeoh.

“Star Trek: Discovery” will premiere on CBS, with all subsequent episodes being made available on the CBS All Access streaming and on-demand service in the U.S. and Netflix overseas.