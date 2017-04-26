Sony distances itself from Dr. Luke

Sony is distancing itself from producer Dr. Luke after years of his battle with Kesha over allegations that he sexually assaulted her.

Variety reports that Sony Music Entertainment’s relationship with Lukasz Gottwald, also known as Dr. Luke, is “winding down” and he will no longer serve as CEO of the company’s label Kemosabe Records. His contract as CEO expired at the end of March 2017 and Sony decided not to renew it.

Gottwald and Kesha have been at odds since at least 2014. The pop star sued Gottwald in October 2014 and asked a judge to release her from her contract, alleging that the producer threatened and sexually and emotionally abused her. Since then, the two have been locked in court battles in both New York and Los Angeles, with Kesha losing most of the suits.

However, Gottwald’s name has been inextricably tied with Kesha’s allegations since she went public with the accusations. Dozens of celebrities came forward to support Kesha.