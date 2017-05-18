Rep. Jason Chaffetz announces that he will step down in June

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, announced Thursday that he will step down on June 30, leaving his seat in the House before the end of his term.

"[A]fter careful consideration and long discussion with my wife, Julie, we agree the time has come for us to move on from this part of our life. This week I sent a letter to Governor Herbert indicating my intention to resign from Congress effective June 30, 2017," he wrote, in a letter to his constituents.

He continued, "[A]s I celebrated my 50th birthday in March, the reality of spending more than 1,500 nights away from my family over eight years hit me harder than it had before." Chaffetz also told constituents, "We feel my time in congress has been well spent, but it now seems the right time to turn the page." He said he's never believed he was indispensable and added, "I know others can and should serve."

In April, Chaffetz announced his decision not to run for re-election in 2018, surprising many and opening up speculations about a potential run in the Utah governor's race.

He was first elected to represent Utah's 3rd Congressional District in 2008 and won four separate re-election campaigns by wide margins.

"For those that would speculate otherwise, let me be clear that I have no ulterior motives," he said in Facebook post first announcing his decision not to seek re-election. "I am healthy. I am confident I would continue to be re-elected by large margins."

The congressman currently serves as Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. His decision to leave early comes after his invitation for ousted FBI Director James Comey to testify before Congress Wednesday regarding his memos about his converstations with President Trump and investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Comey has not yet confirmed if he will attend the hearing.

Chaffetz told CBS News this week that he wants to conduct the Comey hearing "as publicly as we possibly can." On Tuesday, he said in a tweet that he is prepared to subpoena the memos.

.@GOPoversight is going to get the Comey memo, if it exists. I need to see it sooner rather than later. I have my subpoena pen ready. — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) May 16, 2017

After Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to the position of special counsel in the investigation surrounding Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election, Chaffetz said that Mueller was a "great selection" with "impeccable credentials."

Mueller is a great selection. Impeccable credentials. Should be widely accepted. — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) May 17, 2017

CBS News' Catherine Reynolds contributed to this report.