Pop-up library for Trump's tweets opens in New York City

A pop-up exhibit of the president's personal Twitter account opened on Friday in Manhattan at the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library - a veritable live-action Twitter trolling by "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah.

From Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the pop-up library will memorialize Mr. Trump's tweets and grant free admission to the public. The library's website refers to President Franklin D. Roosevelt's 1939 decree to release presidential documents as its inspiration.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

"The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library continues this grand tradition with a celebration of President Trump's most important documents: his tweets," the statement reads.

"The exhibits that follow explore the history, science and art of Donald Trump's tweets - from his earliest attempts to put stubby fingers to phone, to his emergence as our era's preeminent social media revolutionary," it continues.

Friday: The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library opens at 11AM at 3 W. 57 St. Nice pic.twitter.com/gPsjCWSKUX — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 16, 2017

As is the case with all pop-ups, this display will be taken down in a few days. After Father's Day weekend, according to the website, "It will close forever. Sad!"

The presidential Tweet library, first mentioned during a March episode, features "visual installations and a fully interactive experience for hands of all sizes," a reference to one of Sen. Marco Rubio's, R-Florida, attack on the size of then-candidate Trump's hands during the contentious 2016 GOP primary.

All of Mr. Trump's Twitter classics are expected to be featured at the exhibit. From the bewildering "covfefe," to his big decisions, like the selection of his running mate or FBI director nominee Christopher Wray, the museum sets up a timeline of more than 35,000 of Mr. Trump's tweets over eight years.

The pop-up museum can be found at 3 W. 57th St, which is just two blocks away from Trump Tower.

The Daily Show created a Trump Presidential Library a block away from Trump Tower. No joke. pic.twitter.com/fVnMtgstel — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 15, 2017

The president's frequent use of Twitter has generated a significant number of headlines and has provided Americans with a window into the president's thinking. Mr. Trump on Friday morning tweeted about his own Twitter use, likening it to what he perceives as a successful messaging campaign.

The president's lawyers and some Republicans have urged him to ease up on his tweeting, out of concern that it may hurt him legally in the investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, and in the the lawsuits over his travel ban.

"These tweets that he does feeds that lynch mob," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, said on Sunday about Mr. Trump's Twitter strategy on CBS' "Face the Nation." "You're your own worst enemy here, Mr. President. Knock it off."

George Conway, lawyer and husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, suggested last week to the president that his Twitter posts about his travel ban being struck down by district courts were not helping him in courtroom.

"These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won't help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters," Conway said. "Sad."

On Friday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein responded to Mr. Trump's tweet that he's "being investigated for firing the FBI director."