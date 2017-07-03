Man who inspired ice bucket challenge back in the hospital

BOSTON -- The Massachusetts man who inspired people around the world to dump buckets of ice water over their heads to raise millions of dollars for Lou Gehrig's disease research is back in the hospital.

A Facebook post from the family of 32-year-old Pete Frates asked for prayers Sunday and said he is at Massachusetts General Hospital "and battling this beast ALS like a Superhero."

Frates was diagnosed with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, in 2012. The disease weakens muscles and impairs physical functioning. There is no known cure.

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge raised more than $220 million when it took off worldwide on social media in 2014.

The family's latest Facebook post has drawn hundreds of comments of support. Family members said, "We feel your love and support and are so grateful."

A post on Pete Frates' own Twitter account Monday morning showed him in his hospital bed with the Pearl Jam song "Alive" playing in the background. "In the words of my friend ed," he wrote, as the chorus rang out: "Yeah, yeah I, oh, I'm still alive."

— Pete Frates (@PeteFrates3) July 3, 2017

That post followed a mistaken tweet by journalist and commentator Mike Barnicle saying Frates had died on Monday morning. Barnicle then retracted the tweet, citing wrong information given to him by a family friend.

CORRECTION: Family friend of Peter Frates told me had passed at 32. He was wrong and I was doubly wrong to tweet it. Thank God I was wrong. — Mike Barnicle (@mikebarnicle) July 3, 2017

Deeply sorry for mistaken tweet on Pete Frates. — Mike Barnicle (@mikebarnicle) July 3, 2017

Barnicle followed those messages with one urging people to donate to the Ice Bucket Challenge to help find a cure.