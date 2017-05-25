Pentagon report says more than 100 civilians killed in March bombing in Iraq

WASHINGTON -- A Pentagon investigation has found that more than 100 civilians were killed after the U.S. dropped a bomb on a building in Mosul, Iraq, in March.

The probe found that the U.S. bomb triggered secondary explosions from devices clandestinely planted there by fighters from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). And the military says the secondary blasts caused the concrete building to collapse.

The lead investigator is Air Force Brig. Gen. Matthew Isler.

The strike that caused the collapse targeted two ISIS snipers firing on Iraqi coalition forces, Isler said. Both snipers were killed in the strike and ensuing secondary explosion, as well as 101 civilians taking shelter in the lower floors.

Another four civilians died in a nearby building, Isler said. He said 36 civilians remain unaccounted for.

Isler said the ISIS-placed explosives set off by the U.S. bomb accounted for "the vast majority" of civilian casualties.

It was likely the largest single incident of civilian deaths since the U.S. air campaign against IS began in 2014. The deaths represent about a quarter of all civilian deaths since the U.S. air campaign began.