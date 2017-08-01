More Baltimore police officers accused of faking evidence

BALTIMORE -- Public defenders in Baltimore say charges against a client have been dropped because police body-camera video "appears to depict multiple officers working together to manufacture evidence."

This case involves seven officers, two of whom have been referred to the police department's internal affairs division.

Media outlets say the public defender's office won't release the video because it shows a co-defendant whom it doesn't represent.

The manufactured evidence revelations come less than a week after State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby dismissed charges in 34 cases relying on the testimony of three other officers after the Office of the Public Defender released a different video they say shows an officer planting drugs.

That officer is suspended and two others are on administrative duty.

Separately, seven other Baltimore officers on a gun crimes task force are accused of faking reports and false detentions.