Milo Yiannopoulos says he'll hold press conference and rally in New York City

Outspoken media personality Milo Yiannopoulos invited his supporters to join him Friday morning in New York City in front of Simon & Schuster headquarters, according to a press release published Thursday.

The announcement said it will begin at 11 a.m. and include a press conference and rally. Yiannopoulos will be announcing a lawsuit against the publishing house, the press release added. Media questions will also be taken.

Yiannopoulos lost a book deal earlier this year with Simon & Schuster to publish "Dangerous," which he billed as "the most controversial book in a generation," according to a Facebook post.

The right-wing journalist and speaker known for his vicious rhetoric decided to self-publish the memoir that Simon & Schuster dropped in February amid ongoing criticism that it had signed up Yiannopoulos.

Yiannopoulos experienced a fall from grace after video of old comments surfaced in which he discusses Jews, sexual consent, statutory rape, child abuse and homosexuality. He subsequently resigned from his gig with Breitbart.

Meanwhile, without skipping a beat, fans helped make Yiannopoulos' book reach the top spot for book sales on Amazon selling more than 100,000 copies within hours of its release, according to the press release.

Simon & Schuster is CBS Corporation's publishing division.