How real were Manchester bomber's ISIS ties?

MANCHESTER, England -- However tragic the Manchester Arena bombing was, the terrorism investigation at least seemed straightforward at the beginning. Police said the bomber had acted alone.

By Wednesday morning, however, CBS News correspondent Mark Phillips says British authorities were no longer sounding so sure.

Police raids in the area around the Manchester Salman Abedi's home, in the south of the city, have led to increasing suspicions that the he may not have been a lone wolf.

British media say three people were taken into custody on Wednesday morning. A 23-year-old man was detained in a raid on Tuesday.

Abedi was known to British authorities, but had been considered a minor figure -- on the fringes of Islamic militant movements, not an imminent threat.

He was born and raised in Manchester by parents who left Libya in the 1990s.

It has now emerged that Abedi travelled back to his ancestral homeland recently and security officials suspect he may also have travelled to Syria.

As Phillips reports, he may have been more directly connected to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) than they had thought. The terror group claimed responsibility for the attack, which left 22 people dead, in a generic statement on Tuesday.

The attack on the roughly 20,000 young Ariana Grande concertgoers appears to have come just a few weeks after Abedi returned from his last trip, and security forces now suspect a connection.

ISIS' de-facto capital and one remaining urban stronghold is in Raqqa, Syria, and the terror group also has a significant presence in northern Libya.

The area of Manchester that Abedi comes from, and where police have been operating -- has been known as a recruiting ground for ISIS, with a dozen or so of its young people going off to fight in Syria.

The police raids in south Manchester and other information from the investigation led British Prime Minister Theresa May to raise the national terror threat to its highest warning level of "critical," indicating that authorities believe another attack could be imminent.

It is the first time the threat level has been raised to the critical level in the U.K. since 2007, after the deadly attack on London's Underground train network and buses.

"This means that armed police officers responsible for duties such as guarding key sites will be replaced by members of the armed forces, which will allow the police to significantly increase the number of armed officers on patrol in key locations," May told the rattled British public in a television address. "You might also see military personnel deployed at certain events such as concerts and sports matches, helping the police to keep the public safe."

The impact will be felt by tourists in London, where the daily Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, which draws thousands of onlookers, was cancelled on Wednesday. So too were all public tours of the Houses of Parliament.

There wasn't much in way of visible security to be seen on the streets as Mancunians got back to work on Wednesday, notes Phillips, but their sense of living in a secure city, perhaps always something of a delusion, is gone.