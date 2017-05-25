Car blast injures former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos

ATHENS, Greece -- Greek police say former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos has been wounded in an explosion in a car in central Athens.

Authorities say the daytime blast left the 69-year-old Papademos with non-life-threatening injuries.

Papademos served as prime minister for six months in 2011-2012 and is a former deputy governor of the European Central Bank.

Police said two other people in the car were also wounded.

Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP/Getty Images

Police didn't immediately confirm news media reports that the blast was caused by a parcel bomb.