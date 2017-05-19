Church sign saying Muslims responsible for 9/11 draws criticism

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- Church signs often display innocuous messages such as "God answers knee mail." But a small Presbyterian church in North Carolina is drawing criticism for its provocative signs, including one this week that reads "19 Muslim immigrants killed 2977 Americans, Sept. 11, 2001."

The Charlotte Observer reports that Lakeside Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Mooresville has also posted a message calling for a boycott of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" over a perceived gay character.

The church has also posted a sign in support of President Trump and one that asked residents to examine their positions on House Bill 2, and asked: "Who is your God?"

Lakeside Presbyterian has an "About Our Signs" section on its website defending the displays.

"We don't hate anyone. We do want to speak the Truth, and feel that very few are willing to do so in this age of political correctness," a statement on the website reads. "We welcome anyone with further questions to visit us for Worship and see what we are really about."

Some area residents have expressed disbelief over the church's signs on Facebook.

"I have never been to this church, and I will never go," one commenter wrote on the church's Facebook page. "Every time I drive by there lately they have signs that I find to be hateful and discriminatory."

"What kind of a church and what kind of Christians share such hateful messages? I see that disgusting sign on Williamson and I'm embarrassed that such a place exists in our wonderful town," another commenter wrote.

Pastor Joseph Alghrary did not respond to a phone message from The Associated Press on Friday.