By Andrea Park CBS News January 9, 2017, 12:09 PM

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had their own Golden Globes after party

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard don’t need a crowd for a killer Golden Globes after party. 

The married actors skipped out on glitzy formal after parties following the awards show and instead had a game night, playing Settlers of Catan. 

Both Bell and Shepard posted photos of themselves playing the board game in their eveningwear. Bell wrote, “Let the after party begin,” and Shepard said, “Now the REAL event begins!!!” 

Game night was the couple’s plan all along. 

Earlier in the night, Bell told ET Canada on the red carpet, “We have a strict 8 o’clock start for game night tonight. If anybody knew what was up, they’d all be playing a game night as well.”

No word on who won the game. 

Let the after party begin. @daxshepard @goldenglobes @settelersofcatan #GoldenGlobes #settelersofcatan

A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

