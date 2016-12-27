The all new
CBS News App for Android® for iPad® for iPhone®
Fully redesigned. Featuring CBSN, 24/7 live news. Get the App
CBS News December 27, 2016, 12:01 PM

Meet the 2016 Kennedy Center Honorees

2016 Kennedy Center Honorees pose for a group photo after a gala dinner at the U.S. State Department, in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2016. From L-R: (seated) actor Al Pacino, singer Mavis Staples, pianist Martha Argerich, singer-songwriter James Taylor; (standing) members of rock band Eagles, Joe Walsh, Don Henley and Timothy B. Schmit. 

Mike Theiler/REUTERS

The Kennedy Center Honors pay tribute to artistic legends who have made lasting impact on culture and society. 

Get to know the musicians and the actor who were honored in the 39th annual celebration. 

James Taylor

The five-time Grammy-winner has sold more than 100 million records in his career, but his first number one album came just last year.  

James Taylor reflects on his life and music career
Play Video
CBS This Morning

James Taylor reflects on his life and music career

Five-time Grammy winner James Taylor was one of this year's Kennedy Center Honorees, celebrated for his contributions to American culture. He has...

The Eagles’ Don Henley

The band formed in the early 1970s and helped define classic rock on the radio, becoming one of the world’s most successful bands.  

Don Henley on The Eagles and rise to fame
Play Video
CBS This Morning

Don Henley on The Eagles and rise to fame

The Eagles formed in the early 1970s, and in the decades that followed, the band helped define classic rock on the radio. The Eagles broke up in ...

Mavis Staples

For the little girl with the big voice from the South Side of Chicago, it’s been an unforgettable journey.  

Mavis Staples on legendary career, Kennedy Center Honor
Play Video
CBS This Morning

Mavis Staples on legendary career, Kennedy Center Honor

Mavis Staples was nominated for her first Grammy in 1961 and has won two in her career. Staples and her family band, Staples Singers, were induct...

Al Pacino

From leading man to supporting roles, and brutal gangsters to good-guy cops, Pacino brings a power to the screen few can match.

Al Pacino talks legendary career, Kennedy Center Honor
Play Video
CBS This Morning

Al Pacino talks legendary career, Kennedy Center Honor

Al Pacino is considered by many to be one of America's greatest actors. From leading man to supporting roles, and brutal gangsters to good-guy co...

Martha Argerich 

The virtuoso mesmerizes audiences, critics -- just about everyone except, perhaps, herself.   

Pianist Martha Argerich on remarkable career
Play Video
CBS This Morning

Pianist Martha Argerich on remarkable career

Pianist and longtime classical music star Martha Argerich first played in the world's great concert halls in the 1960s. She's often described as ...

Watch the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. 

© 2016 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More CBS This Morning

Popular