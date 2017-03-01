Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are taking a break, ET can confirm.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” reps for both stars told ET on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old singer and 40-year-old actor were last photographed together at Sunday’s Vanity Fair Oscars party.

The split comes after a year-long romance, during which the couple dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus to visit a children’s hospital, attended Burning Man, celebrated each other’s birthdays with memorable bashes and dressed up as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump for Halloween.

This week Santa and I got to spread some cheer and have a carol sing-a-long with some beautiful children at @childrensla! I love the music therapy program there... it lifts spirits and heals hearts. I know for me, music has always been healing. I hope everyone can give back this season in their own way. That's the greatest gift of all. ❤🎁 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 21, 2016 at 3:05pm PST

However, the couple recently spent chunks of time apart, with Bloom filming a movie in China in November, then taking a trip to Africa with UNICEF earlier this month.

After returning from abroad, the Lord of the Rings star attended the Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala at TAO Hollywood with a friend on Thursday.

“He skipped the red carpet, apart from posing for a couple of quick pics, then seemed to keep a low profile inside the event,” a party-goer told ET.

Bloom was also spotted chatting with a group of guys at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, which he attended solo on Saturday.

“On his way to the bathroom, he stopped to talk with two guys that were already outside,” said an eyewitness. “When he left the bathroom and was making his way back to the tent a few girls stopped him to take selfies.”

Perry has meanwhile been in London, England, where she performed at the Brit Awards on Wednesday.

Although the couple attended the Vanity Fair bash together, they were apart for most of the night according to People.

“Katy didn’t spend much time with Orlando,” an onlooker told the outlet. “They got together for a photo, but that was about it.”