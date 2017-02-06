Kanye West deletes tweets supporting Donald Trump

Kanye West has had a change of heart about Donald Trump, if his handling of his Twitter account is any indication.

West apparently deleted all of his tweets in support of the president late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

In December, the “Life of Pablo” rapper had visited Trump tower to meet with the then-president-elect, a meeting that prompted West to put out a series of tweets explaining the visit.

“I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues,” West tweeted at the time. “These issues include bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”

As of Monday, those tweets appear to have been removed.

West had also mentioned at a concert in November that he hadn’t voted in the 2016 election but that if he had, he would have voted for Trump. He was hospitalized shortly after that performance.