Justin Timberlake: Frank Ocean should’ve won Album of the Year

Sorry, Adele and Beyonce, but Justin Timberlake has another candidate for Album of the Year.

Music fans were split last month when Adele’s “25” bested Beyonce’s “Lemonade” for the top honor at the Grammys, and now the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” Oscar nominee has stepped into the fray, suggesting a third option altogether.

Timberlake took to Twitter Thursday to praise Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean and Migos for their new collaboration, “Slide,” lauding the single with fire emojis.

That Calvin Harris/Frank Ocean/Migos tho........ 🔥🔥🔥 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) March 9, 2017

He then took things a step further, heaping more praise on Ocean specifically. “While I’m at it... Frank Ocean had the real Album of the Year with ‘Blonde,’” he tweeted, followed by the hashtag “not fake news.”

While I'm at it... Frank Ocean had the REAL Album Of The Year with BLONDE.#NotFakeNews — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) March 9, 2017

In October, Kanye West announced that he would boycott the Grammys if “Blonde” wasn’t nominated. It wasn’t, and he did in fact skip the awards ceremony.