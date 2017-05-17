Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz invites James Comey to testify before Congress

The Republican chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has invited former FBI Director James Comey to testify at a public hearing before Congress.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, revealed on Twitter that he scheduled the hearing for next Wednesday, though it's unclear whether Comey has agreed to testify.

Officially noticed a hearing for next Wed at 9:30am ET with former FBI Dir Comey. But I still need to speak with him...evidently has a new # — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) May 17, 2017

The hearing date is the same deadline that Chaffetz set for the FBI to hand over documents to the Oversight panel relating to all communications between President Trump and Comey. Chaffetz made the request to the FBI in a letter Tuesday night after revelations that the president asked Comey to end the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to a memo written by Comey. Mr. Trump fired Comey from his job last week.

The Senate Intelligence Committee, meanwhile, has also invited Comey to testify in both public and closed sessions.