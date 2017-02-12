Grammy Awards 2017 highlights and winners

Grammy night opened with one of the most anticipated performances of the night: Adele singing “Hello” alone on a stripped-down stage, proving that the singer doesn’t need any bells and whistles to please the crowd. She closed the song by saying, “Hello, baby” to the Grammys audience.

Host James Corden hit a snag when he rose to the Grammys stage and got stuck, but he pulled himself out from his platform -- only to trip again and fall through before bumping against several dancers on stage with one missing shoe in a cleverly scripted bit.

“Stop! This is a disaster! We’ve rehearsed this!” he shouted.

“We cannot allow these sort of mistakes. Can we? This is the Grammys, people. Isn’t it?” he sighed.

Corden then rapped a “Hamilton”-style monologue including verses like: “This room is insane, it’s filled with all gods. Some of the faces like Madame Tussaud’s; Beyonce performing, the queen is here. She’ll slay the whole stage with twins in her tummy.”

He joked that Google crashed from viewers searching for who Sturgill Simpson, and also said that people should enjoy the Grammys because: “With President Trump, we don’t know what comes next.”

Corden announced the first presenter, Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez talked about remembering her first Grammys night and how inspiring music is needed “in this particular time in history” more than ever. She quoted Toni Morrison and said, “‘There is not time for despair no place for self-pity, no need for silence and no room for fear,’” before presenting Best New Artist, which went to Chance the Rapper.

Chance’s acceptance speech was particularly spiritual.

“I claim this victory in the name of the lord. I want to thank God for my mother and my father who have supported me since I was young,” he said before also thanking “all of Chicago.” As the music played to encourage the rapper to leave the stage, he quipped, “You can play the music,” before reiterating that his prize was in the name of God.

Paris Jackson took the stage to present Daft Punk and The Weeknd, but not before getting political: “We can really use this excitement at a pipeline protest. Hashtag NoDAPL!”

Daft Punk appeared on stage first as “Starboy” started, toggling with futuristics synthesizers, but the soundtrack switched to “I Feel It Comin’” as The Weeknd took the stage amidst a backdrop of ice formation and lasers.